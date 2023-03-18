The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Aaron’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $289.67 million, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.11. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is -263.16%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

