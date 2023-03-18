The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Shares of ALL opened at $105.11 on Friday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

