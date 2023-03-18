The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Beauty Health Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.
About Beauty Health
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
