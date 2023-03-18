The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,818.26

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,818.26 ($46.54) and traded as high as GBX 4,062 ($49.51). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,990 ($48.63), with a volume of 641,810 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,807 ($46.40) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,750 ($57.89) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.84) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,604.40 ($56.12).

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.45, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,183.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,818.26.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at The Berkeley Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 69.44 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $21.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,208.74%.

In other news, insider Natasha Adams acquired 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($49.82) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($97,005.92). In related news, insider Natasha Adams bought 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,088 ($49.82) per share, for a total transaction of £79,593.36 ($97,005.92). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.50), for a total transaction of £614,900 ($749,421.08). Insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

