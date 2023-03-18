The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $201.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.92. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

