The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Insider Purchases £24,500 in Stock

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) insider Richard Stables purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($29,859.84).

The Gym Group Stock Down 0.8 %

LON GYM opened at GBX 100.20 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.83. The Gym Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 91.40 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 223.69 ($2.73). The stock has a market cap of £178.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,002.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.01) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

