The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

