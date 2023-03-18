Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Shares Down 5.1%

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

