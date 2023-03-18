Thurman J. Rodgers Buys 34,899 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 34,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $382,493.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 629,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Enovix Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.99. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovix (ENVX)
