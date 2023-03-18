TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.28) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.
TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 7.5 %
Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.96. The company has a market cap of £486.97 million, a PE ratio of 9,360.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.94 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205.50 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09.
About TI Fluid Systems
