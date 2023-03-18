TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.28) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.96. The company has a market cap of £486.97 million, a PE ratio of 9,360.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.94 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205.50 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About TI Fluid Systems

See Also

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

