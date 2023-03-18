Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TITN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

TITN opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Titan Machinery by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

