Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,169,000 after purchasing an additional 242,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 291,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $106.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

