Toroso Investments LLC Buys 5,705 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

