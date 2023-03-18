Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 78,593 Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 31,042 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 246,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 164,576 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

