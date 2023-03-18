Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average is $125.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

