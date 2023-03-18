Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,610,000 after buying an additional 167,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after buying an additional 662,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.17 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

