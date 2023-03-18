Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 102.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EnerSys by 23.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

About EnerSys



EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Further Reading

