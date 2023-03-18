Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Stellantis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Stellantis

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

