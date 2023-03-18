Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 58.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 117.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $193.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.55. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total transaction of $404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,444 shares in the company, valued at $135,192,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,733 shares of company stock worth $12,645,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

