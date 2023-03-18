Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 7,633.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 30,383 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 39.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 59,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 106.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

FAF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

