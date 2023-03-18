Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $55.83 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

