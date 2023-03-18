Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $3,220,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

MCHP opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

