Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $6,236,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $3,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 80.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 136.5% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 116,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CNHI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.