Toroso Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $74.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.