Toroso Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of X. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United States Steel Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on X shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

United States Steel stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

