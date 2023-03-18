Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

CURV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Torrid Stock Down 1.3 %

CURV stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $238.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

Insider Activity at Torrid

Institutional Trading of Torrid

In other news, Director Theo Killion purchased 10,000 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Torrid by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Torrid

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

