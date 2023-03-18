TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.75

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $7.03. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 14,680 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TransAct Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

