Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Shares Down 8.5%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 1,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

