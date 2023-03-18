TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Insider Mark Hoad Sells 7,408 Shares

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) insider Mark Hoad sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £13,186.24 ($16,070.98).
TT Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %
TTG opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.23) on Friday. TT Electronics plc has a twelve month low of GBX 123.40 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 220 ($2.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.09. The stock has a market cap of £322.34 million, a PE ratio of -2,608.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07.
TT Electronics Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is -8,571.43%.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
