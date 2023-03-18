Tyman (LON:TYMN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $227.55

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.55 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 240.50 ($2.93). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 238.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 1,034,619 shares.

Tyman Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £468.18 million, a PE ratio of 993.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Tyman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Tyman’s payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.

About Tyman

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

