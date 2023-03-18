UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

PATH stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,406,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,501 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

