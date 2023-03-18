Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $161,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.09.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $506.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $537.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

