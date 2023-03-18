Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.21

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.21 and traded as high as C$46.55. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$46.43, with a volume of 246,179 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNS shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Uni-Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.