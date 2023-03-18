UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.00 ($16.13) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

