Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) & McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) and Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for McGrath RentCorp and Upbound Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

McGrath RentCorp currently has a consensus price target of $120.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.85%. Given McGrath RentCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe McGrath RentCorp is more favorable than Upbound Group.

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and Upbound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 15.69% 15.02% 6.94% Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and Upbound Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp $733.82 million 3.08 $115.14 million $4.71 19.70 Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.30 $12.36 million $0.20 115.20

McGrath RentCorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upbound Group. McGrath RentCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

McGrath RentCorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upbound Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

McGrath RentCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. McGrath RentCorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Upbound Group pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats Upbound Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment. The Adler Tanks segment includes containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids. The Enviroplex segment involves the classroom manufacturing business selling modular buildings used primarily as classrooms in California. The company was founded by Robert P. McGrath in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

