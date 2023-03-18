VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 14,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.