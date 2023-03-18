VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.01

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.01 and traded as high as $23.36. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 3,777 shares trading hands.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

