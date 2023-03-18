Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,622,000 after acquiring an additional 579,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period.

VIS opened at $181.58 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.16.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

