Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 17,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 125,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,027,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 416.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 81,455 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.56.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.