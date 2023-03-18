Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $307,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

