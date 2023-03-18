Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Veru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Veru stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.15. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Veru by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Veru by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veru by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Veru by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Veru by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

