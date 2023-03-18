Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $377.74

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.74 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 401.40 ($4.89). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 392.80 ($4.79), with a volume of 502,612 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VSVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.58) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.48) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 441 ($5.37).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Vesuvius Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 411.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Vesuvius Increases Dividend

About Vesuvius

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 15.75 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is currently 3,548.39%.

(Get Rating)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.