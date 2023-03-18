Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Trading Down 15.1%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vimian Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Vimian Group AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Down 15.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.98.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

