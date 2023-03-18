Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.64 ($1.47).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.38) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.04) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 90.37 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 132.30 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of £24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,506.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.12.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

