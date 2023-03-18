Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voestalpine from €21.30 ($22.90) to €21.50 ($23.12) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.33) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Voestalpine Price Performance

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $6.68 on Friday. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

