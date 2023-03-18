VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 237.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark lowered VolitionRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.30.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 188,392 shares in the company, valued at $433,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef purchased 25,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 234,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 264,000 shares of company stock valued at $478,350. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VolitionRx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in VolitionRx by 27.5% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

