VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 237.08% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark lowered VolitionRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
VolitionRx Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of VNRX stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.30.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VolitionRx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in VolitionRx by 27.5% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
