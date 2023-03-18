Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €38.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($40.86) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

Vossloh Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:VOS opened at €39.15 ($42.10) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €29.30 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €43.25 ($46.51).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

