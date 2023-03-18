Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.66

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.66 and traded as high as C$23.60. Wajax shares last traded at C$22.76, with a volume of 42,573 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Wajax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Wajax Increases Dividend

About Wajax

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

