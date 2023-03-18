Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

