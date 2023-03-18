WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,706 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 686,720 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

